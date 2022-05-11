Alpine Junior Camp

Monday-Friday | August 1-5, 2022

For campers from 8 years old through 5th Grade

It’s that time again! Summer camp will be here before you know it!

Each year, 8-11 year-olds have the opportunity to go to Alpine for an exciting week of camp. They travel as a group through the beautiful mountains of WV and arrive at Bradley, WV, the home of Alpine Bible Camp. The camp is located right behind the Appalachian Bible College campus and is staffed with students from the school. The week is filled with many activities like chapel, problem-solving challenges, adventure activities, snack shop, and unique camp apparatuses.

Registration & Payment

Register at Alpine’s website.

at Alpine’s website. Cost: $325 (+ optional/extra activities)

Registrations will be received through Wednesday, July 27, or until the spots are filled. Plan to register early since limited spaces are available.

We’re excited to welcome your child to camp! For questions or for information on scholarships, contact Pastor Steve Neill.

Learn more about camp here.