Emerge | Summer Camp (7th-12th)

Tuesday-Saturday | July 5- 9, 2021

Upcoming 7th graders through graduated 12th graders

The HSM and MSM are excited for an amazing week of camp. You won’t want to miss it! We are partnering up with River Ridge Teays Valley to create a fun and unique experience for our students.

Campers will get to choose adventures (hosted by Alpine Ministries) to enjoy each day like rafting, duckies, paintball, high ropes, and more. Evenings will feature a high-energy and powerful night of worship and lessons that will push students to take the next step in their faith. We’ll also enjoy a fun day at ACE Adventures water park.

We want students to Emerge from this week more on fire in their faith and ready to go back to their schools and make an impact for God’s glory.

Registration & Details

Register now !

! Complete Alpine’s waiver and Ace Adventure’s waiver and return them to Pastor Josh.

Cost: $499 (-$50 discount for BCC attenders)

Students will leave the church campus at 3 PM on Tuesday and return at 5:30 PM on Saturday.

Space is limited, so sign up today! For questions and more information, please contact Pastor Josh or Pastor Ryan.