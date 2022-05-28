Free Health Clinic to Be Held at Bible Center School

After being put on hold through the pandemic, the Health Right and Remote Area Medical clinic will be back at Bible Center School (BCS) this year. The clinic was first held at BCS in 2018 and offers a wide variety of medical services free of charge.
