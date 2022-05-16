Save the Dates for VBS!

July 11-14 | 6:00-8:30 PM | Kindergarten-5th Grade

Mark your calendars and plan now to attend Vacation Bible School! …Fun music, engaging lessons, worship, and our new SPAM Camp! SPAM stands for Sports, Art, and Music.

This year, in addition to our regular worship and lesson time, kids can choose an activity to focus on throughout the week. This will give them opportunities to learn a new skill or enhance an existing skill and to interact more closely with one another and their leaders.

