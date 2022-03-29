Easter at Bible Center | Be Our Guest!
Sunday, April 17
You’re invited to be our guest for a beautiful service celebrating the resurrection of our Savior!
8:45 AM
In Person
Online
10:00 AM
In Person
Online
WCHS-TV
11:15 AM
In Person
Online
First Time?
We know it can be hard to visit a new place, and we want you to feel at home.
Our Welcome Team is ready for you! Stop by our Connect Table or Information Desk, or ask any volunteer with a name tag to help navigate your visit. If you’d like, let us know you’re coming.
What should I wear?
Come as you are! There is no dress code for our worship services. You will find some people dressed casually and some a little more dressed up. No worries either way!
Want to check us out first?
Come See Us!
100 Bible Center Drive | Charleston, WV 25309
The Church Campus is located just off Rt. 119 (Corridor G).
If you are traveling south, turn left onto Parkway Road (mile marker 74.4) just past the Southridge Shopping Area. Parkway Road is the first left past Moses Factory Car Outlet. Turn right onto Bible Center Drive.
If you're traveling North, turn right onto Parkway Road just before passing Moses Factory Car Outlet. Turn right onto Bible Center Drive.