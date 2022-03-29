First Time?

We know it can be hard to visit a new place, and we want you to feel at home.

Our Welcome Team is ready for you! Stop by our Connect Table or Information Desk, or ask any volunteer with a name tag to help navigate your visit. If you’d like, let us know you’re coming.

What should I wear?

Come as you are! There is no dress code for our worship services. You will find some people dressed casually and some a little more dressed up. No worries either way!

Want to check us out first?