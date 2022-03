You're invited to our community Easter Egg Hunt!

Candy and prize-filled plastic eggs galore!

Giveaways

Chick-fil-A boxed lunches on site ($12)

Pictures with the Easter Bunny and Chick-FIl-A cow

Bike park, playground, fire pit open

Fun activities, and more!

Start times:

10:30 | Guests with Special Needs

11:00 | Ages 2-4

11:30 | Ages 5-7

12:00 | Ages 8-11

10:00 AM-12:00 PM Bible Center Church

To volunteer, sign up here

