Behold: Then Sings My Soul

Our highest calling is to love and glorify God. Often we get so focused on living for God and doing for God that we forget to set our gaze on God. The desire and goal of this series is to set our eyes, hearts, and souls on the beauty and majesty of God. The Bible actually tells us that if we continually and actively gaze and behold God, we will be transformed into His likeness. God reveals Himself to us through His Word. God will never be known fully, but He can be known truly.

And we all, with unveiled face, beholding the glory of the Lord, are being transformed into the same image from one degree of glory to another. For this comes from the Lord who is Spirit. (2 Corinthians 3:18)