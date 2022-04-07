Sermon Series | The End and The Beginning

Begins April 17

The death and resurrection of Jesus may feel like the “end” when we consider all that He endured in the days and moments before He said, “It is finished.” Yet those very words announced that the debt of our sin had been paid by His sacrifice. But it doesn’t actually end there. Three days later, He rose, and the resurrection marked the beginning of His church and of His mission. It’s not just the global church, but you and I who are part of the mission to fulfill the Great Commission that Jesus died to make possible.

“Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.” (Matthew 28:19-20)

Learn more: Visit the series page for schedule and resources.