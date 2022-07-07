Weekend News (July 10, 2022)

Jul 7, 2022 | 2022-Behold, Bulletins

This Week at a Glance

SUNDAY | JULY 10

 

MONDAY-THURSDAY | JULY 11-14 | 6 PM

  • VBS SPAM Camp

TUESDAY | JULY 12

 

News & Events

CHURCH LIFE

Save the Date! All-Church Fishing Frenzy

Saturday, August 20 | 8:30-11:30 AM | Wine Cellar Park, Dunbar | You’re invited to join us for an unforgettable Fishing Frenzy! Meet up with friends and make new ones as we have a blast going for the biggest fish. More details coming soon.

SERVING

Opportunity in “the Lodge”

Buddies are needed in “the Lodge” (our special needs classroom) for the 10:00 and 11:15 Sunday services and on Wednesday evenings. For more information, contact Emily King.

Kids

Alpine Junior Camp Registration

August 1-5 | Age 8 through 5th Grade | Register at Alpine’s website. Cost: $325 (+ optional/extra activities). For questions, contact Pastor Steve Neill.

Bible Center School

Employment Opportunities

  • Assistant cook for the 2022-23 preschool/school year. Please contact Machelle Huffman to apply.
  • Elementary teachers and substitute teachers for the 2022-23 school year | Please email Assistant Principal, Emily King to apply.

