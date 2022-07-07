Weekend News (July 10, 2022)

This Week at a Glance
SUNDAY | JULY 10
- Worship | 8:45, 10:00, 11:15 AM
(Speaker: Dr. John King)
- Kids/Students Schedule
- Groups Schedule
News & Events
CHURCH LIFE
Save the Date! All-Church Fishing Frenzy
Saturday, August 20 | 8:30-11:30 AM | Wine Cellar Park, Dunbar | You’re invited to join us for an unforgettable Fishing Frenzy! Meet up with friends and make new ones as we have a blast going for the biggest fish. More details coming soon.
SERVING
Opportunity in “the Lodge”
Buddies are needed in “the Lodge” (our special needs classroom) for the 10:00 and 11:15 Sunday services and on Wednesday evenings. For more information, contact Emily King.
Kids
Alpine Junior Camp Registration
August 1-5 | Age 8 through 5th Grade | Register at Alpine’s website. Cost: $325 (+ optional/extra activities). For questions, contact Pastor Steve Neill.
Bible Center School
Employment Opportunities
- Assistant cook for the 2022-23 preschool/school year. Please contact Machelle Huffman to apply.
- Elementary teachers and substitute teachers for the 2022-23 school year | Please email Assistant Principal, Emily King to apply.
