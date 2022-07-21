Weekend News (July 24, 2022)

This Week at a Glance
SUNDAY | JULY 24
- Worship | 8:45, 10:00, 11:15 AM
(Speaker: Pastor Mike Graham)
- Kids/Students Schedule
- Groups Schedule
TUESDAY | JULY 26
- 6:30 PM | Celebrate Recovery
WEDNESDAY | JULY 27 | 6 PM
- Middle School | Skyzone
- High School | Outdoors @ Church
News & Events
CHURCH LIFE
Save the Date! All-Church Fishing Frenzy
Saturday, August 20 | 8:30-11:30 AM | Wine Cellar Park, Dunbar | You’re invited to join us for an unforgettable Fishing Frenzy! Meet up with friends and make new ones as we have a blast going for the biggest fish. [More info]
SERVING
Opportunity in “the Lodge”
Buddies are needed in “the Lodge” (our special needs classroom) for the 10:00 and 11:15 Sunday services and on Wednesday evenings. For more information, contact Emily King.
Kids
Family Cook Out
Wednesday, August 24 | 6:00-7:30 PM | If you’re planning on your child attending Awana on Wednesdays this fall, or if you’d like to know more about Awana, you and your family are invited to a cookout as we prepare to launch our Fall program. Come hang out and enjoy food and drinks. We’ll have a slip ‘n slide too, so come prepared to get wet, and bring a towel and change of clothes. AWANA supplies will be for sale so you can make sure kids are ready to start on August 31. For questions, contact Pastor Steve Neill.
Alpine Junior Camp Registration
August 1-5 | Age 8 through 5th Grade | Register at Alpine’s website. Cost: $325 (+ optional/extra activities). For questions, contact Pastor Steve Neill.
Bible Center School
Employment Opportunities
- Assistant Cook for the 2022-23 preschool/school year. Please contact Machelle Huffman to apply.
- Substitute Teachers | Applicants may choose which grade levels they are most comfortable with and which days of the week they are available. All applicants will receive training prior to their first time subbing in the classroom. Please email Assistant Principal, Emily King to apply.
- Aftercare Attendants | Available Hours: Monday-Friday 3:00-5:30 PM. Applicants may choose the days and hours they are available. Great opportunity for high school and/or college students! Please email Assistant Principal, Emily King to apply.
