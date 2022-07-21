Weekend News (July 24, 2022)

Kids

Family Cook Out

Wednesday, August 24 | 6:00-7:30 PM | If you’re planning on your child attending Awana on Wednesdays this fall, or if you’d like to know more about Awana, you and your family are invited to a cookout as we prepare to launch our Fall program. Come hang out and enjoy food and drinks. We’ll have a slip ‘n slide too, so come prepared to get wet, and bring a towel and change of clothes. AWANA supplies will be for sale so you can make sure kids are ready to start on August 31. For questions, contact Pastor Steve Neill.

Alpine Junior Camp Registration

August 1-5 | Age 8 through 5th Grade | Register at Alpine’s website. Cost: $325 (+ optional/extra activities). For questions, contact Pastor Steve Neill.