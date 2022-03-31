Weekend Bulletin (April 3, 2022)

Church Life

Parenting Today Panel and Q&A

Friday, April 3 | 6-8 PM | How can we help our kids to better love and understand God through the phases of their lives? What phases do they go through anyway? Our family ministry team will discuss this and more, using the book, “It’s Just a Phase, So Don’t Miss It.” Can’t wait to spend the evening with you! Our family ministry team will host a panel discussion and Q&A time that you won’t want to miss! For planning purposes, please register if you need child care.

Good Friday Service

April 15 | 7 PM | Join us for a creative hour of dramatic Scripture reading, art, singing, prayer, and communion as we reflect on the person of Christ, the rejection He endured, the love He lavished on an undeserving people, and the creation He died to save.

Women’s Spring Event

Friday/Saturday, April 22-23 | Auditorium | Bible Center is excited to present the IF:Gathering 2022 conference. Jennie Allen, Sadie Robertson Huff, Jackie Hill Perry, Christine Caine, and other speakers will encourage us as we watch the conference on the big screen in the auditorium. Come join us as we gather together to worship, hang out with friends, and grow in our relationship with God and others. [More info & registration]

Camp Scholarship Fund

Did you know 85% of people who come to faith in Christ do so by the age of 18? Summer Camp is a crucial time in the lives of students, and many teens make decisions to follow Jesus or to renew their commitment to Him during that week. The Susan Bosley Camp Scholarship fund is designed both to keep costs lower for students and to help students in need so that camp can be a reality for any student who wants to go. To contribute to this fund, click here, or mark your gifts “camp fund.”