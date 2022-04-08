Weekend Bulletin (April 10, 2022)

This Week at a Glance
Due to weather, the Easter Egg Hunt has been moved from Saturday, April 9, to Wednesday, April 13, from 6-8 PM.
SUNDAY | APRIL 10
- Kids/Students | Groups
- Worship | 8:45, 10:00, 11:15
(Speaker: Pastor Shawn Thornton)
- 12:30 PM | Baptism
TUESDAY | APRIL 12
- 6:30 PM | Celebrate Recovery
News & Events
Good Friday Service | April 15 | 7 PM
Join us for a creative hour of dramatic Scripture reading, art, singing, prayer, and communion as we reflect on the person of Christ, the rejection He endured, the love He lavished on an undeserving people, and the creation He died to save.
Easter at Bible Center
The End and The Beginning: How Death Brought Purpose to Life
You’re invited to be our guest for a beautiful service celebrating the resurrection of our Savior. Invite a friend or neighbor, and join us for a special hour of worship.
Children’s Ministries will be held all three hours. Groups, middle and high school will not meet.
Church Life
Women’s Spring Event
Friday/Saturday, April 22-23 | Auditorium | Bible Center is excited to present the IF:Gathering 2022 conference. Jennie Allen, Sadie Robertson Huff, Jackie Hill Perry, Christine Caine, and other speakers will encourage us as we watch the conference on the big screen in the auditorium. Come join us as we gather together to worship, hang out with friends, and grow in our relationship with God and others. [More info & registration]
Camp Scholarship Fund
Did you know 85% of people who come to faith in Christ do so by the age of 18? Summer Camp is a crucial time in the lives of students, and many teens make decisions to follow Jesus or to renew their commitment to Him during that week. The Susan Bosley Camp Scholarship fund is designed both to keep costs lower for students and to help students in need so that camp can be a reality for any student who wants to go. To contribute to this fund, click here, or mark your gifts “camp fund.”
Students
Summer Camp Registration
July 5-9 | Middle & High School | Registration for Emerge Camp is open! Enjoy a discount for signing up between now and May 1. We can’t wait to see what God has in store this year! For questions, contact Pastor Josh or Pastor Ryan.
Groups
Parenting Group
Sundays, April 24-June 12 | 11:15 AM | Living Room | An 8-week study of the book Seen: Despair and Anxiety in Kids and Teenagers and the Power of Connection. All are welcome. Led by Jon Duffy and Bill Scharf.
Kids
Awana Schedule
- Last night for AWANA | Wednesday, May 4 | 6:00-7:30 PM
- End-of-year party | Wednesday, May 11 | 6:00-7:30 PM | Outside
Alpine Junior Camp Registration
August 1-5 | Age 8 through 5th Grade | Register at Alpine’s website. Cost: $325 (+ optional/extra activities). For questions, contact Pastor Steve Neill.
Bible Center School
Employment Opportunities
We are now accepting applications for elementary and middle school teachers for the 2022-2023 school year. Please email Assistant Principal, Emily King to apply.
Stay Up to Date with the Saturday Round-Up
A weekly email delivered to your inbox with the weekend bulletin, Pastor's blog, upcoming events, and the latest news.