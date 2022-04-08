Weekend Bulletin (April 10, 2022)

Church Life

Women’s Spring Event

Friday/Saturday, April 22-23 | Auditorium | Bible Center is excited to present the IF:Gathering 2022 conference. Jennie Allen, Sadie Robertson Huff, Jackie Hill Perry, Christine Caine, and other speakers will encourage us as we watch the conference on the big screen in the auditorium. Come join us as we gather together to worship, hang out with friends, and grow in our relationship with God and others. [More info & registration]

Camp Scholarship Fund

Did you know 85% of people who come to faith in Christ do so by the age of 18? Summer Camp is a crucial time in the lives of students, and many teens make decisions to follow Jesus or to renew their commitment to Him during that week. The Susan Bosley Camp Scholarship fund is designed both to keep costs lower for students and to help students in need so that camp can be a reality for any student who wants to go. To contribute to this fund, click here, or mark your gifts “camp fund.”