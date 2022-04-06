You’re Invited to Easter at Bible Center!

Sunday, April 17
You’re invited to be our guest for a beautiful service celebrating the resurrection of our Savior!
Schedule:
All services will be identical.
We know it can be hard to visit a new place, so if you’re planning to be with us for the first time, you can check out our FAQs, pre-register your kids, or let us know you’re coming. We want you to feel at home!
How to Find Us
100 Bible Center Drive • South Charleston, WV 25309
The Church Campus is located just off Rt. 119 (Corridor G). If you are traveling south turn left onto Parkway Road (mile marker 74.4) just past the Southridge Shopping Area. Parkway Road is the first left past Moses Factory Car Outlet. Turn right onto Bible Center Drive.