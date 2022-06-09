Weekend News (June 12, 2022)

This Week at a Glance
SUNDAY | JUNE 12
- Worship | 8:45, 10:00, 11:15 AM
(Speaker: Pastor Mike Graham)
TUESDAY | JUNE 14
- 6:30 PM | Celebrate Recovery
News & Events
VBS Volunteer Opportunities
Monday-Thursday, July 11-14 | 6:00-8:30 PM | Plans for VBS are well underway. Make a difference in the lives of kids in our community this summer! This year’s schedule will include time for kids to focus on a skill/activity of their choice. In addition to helpers, we are also looking for people to 1) help with activities, and 2) assemble and deliver pre-packaged snacks. Find out more about VBS, or sign up to help!
Groups
Women’s Summer Book Study
Tuesdays through July 26 | 6-8 PM | Room 3101/02 | Come enjoy going through the book, “Find Your People” by Jennie Allen. All ladies are invited to come hang out and be encouraged. No materials needed unless you’d like to purchase the book.
Kids
This Summer in Children’s Ministry
Wednesdays | 6-8 PM | Kids of all ages are invited to come hang out this summer. Parents should plan to stay with their child(ren). Check out the Early Childhood and Kids’ schedules and plan to join us!
Save the Date | All-Family Scavenger Hunt
Wednesday, June 29 | 6 PM | Families are invited to join us for a night of fun as they compete in the scavenger hunt. Charge your phones—you’ll need them!
Vacation Bible School
Monday-Thursday, July 11-14 | 6:00-8:30 PM | We can’t wait for VBS this year! Come have a blast with us through energetic music, engaging lessons, and our new SPAM Camp (Sports, Art, and Music). Invite friends, choose an activity for the week, and sign up on or before June 26 to get your SPAM Camp t-shirt! [Learn more]
Alpine Junior Camp Registration
August 1-5 | Age 8 through 5th Grade | Register at Alpine’s website. Cost: $325 (+ optional/extra activities). For questions, contact Pastor Steve Neill.
Students
Summer Opportunities
Be sure to check the Middle and High School schedules and plan to join us for tons of fun activities and hanging out with friends.
Summer Camp Registration
July 5-9 | Middle & High School | Register now for Emerge Camp! We can’t wait to see what God has in store this year! For questions, contact Pastor Josh or Pastor Ryan.
Bible Center School
Employment Opportunities
- Elementary teachers and substitute teachers for the 2022-23 school year. Please email Assistant Principal, Emily King to apply.
- Teacher’s Aide for Summer Adventure Camp working with school-age children | 11-week postiton | Monday-Friday, 9:30 AM-5:30 PM | Email Machelle Huffman.
Stay Up to Date with the Saturday Round-Up
A weekly email delivered to your inbox with the weekend bulletin, Pastor's blog, upcoming events, and the latest news.