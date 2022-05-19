Weekend Bulletin (May 22, 2022)

This Week at a Glance
SUNDAY | MAY 22
- Global Outreach Sunday
Worship | 8:45, 10:00, 11:15 AM
(Speaker: John Page)
- Kids/Students | Groups
- 1:00 PM | Missionary Luncheon
TUESDAY | MAY 24
- 6:30 PM | Celebrate Recovery
WEDNESDAY | MAY 25
- 6:00 PM | Bike Night (K-5th Grade)
- 6:00 PM | Middle School (MSM)
- 6:30 PM | Membership Class
- 7:00 PM | High School (HSM) | BCS Campus
News & Events
Ready to Take Your Next Step?
Wednesday, May 25 | 6:30-8:30 PM | Considering membership? Want to learn more about Bible Center? Join our pastors and staff for our multi-session Membership Class and a glance at our core beliefs, discipleship mission, gospel vision, strategic plan, core values, staff team, and ministry practices. The deadline to sign up for child care is Sunday, May 22.
Kids
Family Nights at the Park
Wednesdays | June 8 & 22 | 6-8 PM | Kids of all ages are invited to come hang out at the playground and park area. Invite friends and bring your bike! Popsicles and water will be provided. Parents should plan to stay with their child(ren).
Vacation Bible School
Monday-Thursday, July 11-14 | 6:00-8:30 PM | We can’t wait for VBS this year! Come have a blast with us through energetic music, engaging lessons, and our new SPAM Camp (Sports, Art, and Music). Invite friends, choose an activity for the week, and sign up today to save your spot! [Learn more]
Alpine Junior Camp Registration
August 1-5 | Age 8 through 5th Grade | Register at Alpine’s website. Cost: $325 (+ optional/extra activities). For questions, contact Pastor Steve Neill.
Students
Summer Camp Registration
July 5-9 | Middle & High School | Register now for Emerge Camp! We can’t wait to see what God has in store this year! For questions, contact Pastor Josh or Pastor Ryan.
Serve
VBS Opportunities
Monday-Thursday, July 11-14 | 6:00-8:30 PM | Plans for VBS are well underway. Make a difference in the lives of kids in our community this summer! This year’s schedule will include time for kids to focus on a skill/activity of their choice. In addition to helpers, we are also looking for people to 1) lead or help with art/craft time for K-3rd, and 2) assemble and deliver pre-packaged snacks. Find out more about VBS, or sign up to help!
Bible Center School
Employment Opportunities
- Elementary teachers and substitute teachers for the 2022-23 school year. Please email Assistant Principal, Emily King to apply.
- Teacher’s Aide for Summer Adventure Camp working with school-age children | 11-week postiton | Monday-Friday, 9:30 AM-5:30 PM | Email Machelle Huffman.
