Weekend Bulletin (May 22, 2022)

Kids

Family Nights at the Park

Wednesdays | June 8 & 22 | 6-8 PM | Kids of all ages are invited to come hang out at the playground and park area. Invite friends and bring your bike! Popsicles and water will be provided. Parents should plan to stay with their child(ren).

Vacation Bible School

Monday-Thursday, July 11-14 | 6:00-8:30 PM | We can’t wait for VBS this year! Come have a blast with us through energetic music, engaging lessons, and our new SPAM Camp (Sports, Art, and Music). Invite friends, choose an activity for the week, and sign up today to save your spot! [Learn more]

Alpine Junior Camp Registration

August 1-5 | Age 8 through 5th Grade | Register at Alpine’s website. Cost: $325 (+ optional/extra activities). For questions, contact Pastor Steve Neill.