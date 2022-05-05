Wednesday, May 25 | 6:30-8:30 PM | Room 3101/02

Ready to join the mission?

You’re invited to our multi-session Membership Class. It’s a time for you to learn about Bible Center, ask questions, and connect with some of our staff. If you’re interested in becoming a member or just want to know more, this is for you. Register today!

What will I experience?

We’ll answer your questions and get to know each other. It’s essentially a time for you to interact with our staff and others considering membership.

How will I benefit?

You’ll know the ins and outs of Bible Center Church. As questions arise later, you’ll have a clear path on where to find the answers. More importantly, others will benefit from your involvement.

Will I be “put on the spot” to join?

Not at all. We realize Bible Center Church isn’t for everyone and we are happy to be in a community with other gospel-centered churches. However, we will encourage everyone to find a church that fits them, to become a member, to plant deep roots, and to commit for a really, really long time. The good news is that—if you do decide to join our membership—you will have already completed the required class!

Register Now.