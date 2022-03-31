Guest Speaker Pastor Shawn Thornton

Sunday, April 10 | 8:45, 10:00, 11:15 AM

We’ll welcome Pastor Shawn Thornton to our services next weekend.

Pastor Shawn accepted the call to become Bible Center’s 4th Senior Pastor in 1997. Together, for nearly 11 years, the church—and Shawn—grew! During his tenure, our current church building was built, and we relocated its campus from what is now the Bible Center School campus.

Since 2008, Shawn has served as the Senior Pastor of Calvary Community Church in Westlake Village, CA. In 2016, his memoir, All But Normal: Life on Victory Road was released by Tyndale Publishers. It’s a powerful story of how growing up in a chaotic home with a mother affected by a traumatic brain injury (TBI) shaped Shawn’s own pastor’s heart. Shawn and his wife, Lesli, have three adult children: Jon, Katie and Megan.

We’ve enjoyed having Pastor Shawn back with the Bible Center Church family through the years, and we’re thrilled to have him with us once again!