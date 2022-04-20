You’re Invited to Lunch with our Missionaries

Sunday, May 22 | 1:00 PM | at Bible Center School
Would you like to get to know some of our Global Missionaries better? We are providing the opportunity to do just that! Come and hang out with us and enjoy a delicious lunch as our missionaries give updates on what is happening around the world.
We will have 5 of our current missionaries with us:
- John and Christy Page – South Africa
- Iulian Avramsecu – Romania
- Michael and Cheryl Gayle – Togo
- Miriam Wheeler – ABWE, US
- Suzie Russell – Bolivia/US
Also joining us:
- Jose Cook – Children’s Ranch, Mexico
- Ryan Jasper – Beautiful Feet, Nicaragua
Registration:
- Purchase tickets.
- Cost: Adults, $10 | Kids 3-10, $5 | Kids 2 and under, free
- Menu: Salad, lasagna, vegetables, rolls, desserts