Sermon Series | Behold: Then Sings My Soul

Begins June 5

Our highest calling is to love and glorify God. Often we get so focused on living for God and doing for God that we forget to set our gaze on God. The desire and goal of this series is to set our eyes, hearts, and souls on the beauty and majesty of God. The Bible actually tells us that if we continually and actively gaze and behold God, we will be transformed into His likeness. God reveals Himself to us through His Word. God will never be known fully, but He can be known truly.

This summer, we’ll take a deep look at who God is, focusing on the Father, the Son, and Holy Spirit, the attributes of each, and how those attributes play out in us–and in the universe around us–continually transforming us. As God has pursued us, let the great pursuit of God begin… Our eyes will gaze and our souls will sing!

Learn more: Visit the series page for schedule and resources.