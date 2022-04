May 15 | 12:30 PM

Ready to go public with your faith in Jesus? Get baptized! Your friends and family can gather in the Worship Center after the morning services (12:30 PM) to see your baptism. This special intimate baptism service is for anyone who is ready to take the next step in their journey with Christ.

Let us know here that you’re ready to take this next step. May 15 will be a special day!