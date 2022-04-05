Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Golf Scramble

Friday, May 13 • Edgewood Country Club

12541 Derricks Creek Road | Charleston 25320

Sign up to play or to be a sponsor by contacting our FCA Local Partner Tim Britton at (304) 881-2561.

7:30 AM – Sign in

9:00 AM – Shotgun start

$100/person or $400/team

Lunch provided; snack cart available

Prizes and… FUN!

Download Info Flyer

Local Partner Highlight

As a missionary with FCA and one of Bible Center’s global partners, this event helps to raise Tim Britton’s annual support, which includes his salary, Bibles for kids and coaches, sending kids to FCA camps who cannot afford to go, providing meals for teams as a service outreach, materials for in-school FCA clubs, and other ministry opportunities that may come up throughout the year.

Tim serves the Kanawha Valley and surrounding areas as a Representative for FCA. He travels to all of the schools with huddle ministries, cultivates relationships with coaches and athletes, provides training and support to student leaders, and partners with area churches and other FCA staff to provide outings for the students.

About FCA

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes is touching millions of lives… one heart at a time. Since 1961, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes has been challenging coaches and athletes in West Virginia to use the powerful medium of athletics to impact the world for Jesus Christ. FCA focuses on serving local communities by equipping, empowering, and encouraging people to make a difference for Christ.