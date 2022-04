1st and 3rd Mondays | May 2-November 21

Discover hope and healing in a safe, caring environment. Our Life After Divorce group invites you to join us as we move through 13 sessions using the newly revised DivorceCare program. This includes video seminars featuring many experts on divorce and recovery topics. A participant’s workbook can be purchased to go along with the study. Feel free to jump in any time during the year. Contact Donna Pethtel (304-767-4574) for more information.