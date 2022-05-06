Bible Center Church has a long history of partnering with and supporting local and global missionaries and sending out GO (Global Outreach) Teams. As part of our mission to make disciples of Jesus, supporting our local and global partners make that possible in places you and I may never see.

We are excited to hold Global Outreach Sunday on May 22 where we will host five of our current missionaries and two we’re considering supporting. The day will be designed to give our church family a glimpse into global outreach and to provide up-close opportunities for you to get to know and interact with some of our missionaries.

What the Day Will Look Like

John and Christy Page, Directors of Word of Life Africa, will be with us and John will speak during the morning services. The Pages’ connection to Bible Center goes way back as Christy grew up in our youth group. They’ve been with Word of Life since 1992 and have been serving in South Africa since 2006. They have an incredible ministry reaching youth and developing leaders throughout Africa.

Iulian Avramescu, missionary with Life Romania, will be here as well. Iulian and his wife, Roxana, assist with new church plants and run an extensive discipleship program and youth summer camps. Iulian will share about the work currently being done with Ukrainian refugees as they continue to provide aid and transportation at the border.

In addition, Michael and Cheryl Gayle (Togo), Miriam Wheeler (Ukraine/US), and Suzie Russell (Bolivia/US) will also join us and will visit our adult groups, Base Camp (kids), and middle and high school groups throughout the morning. They’ll be available between services in the lobby to meet and talk with you. You will want to be sure to take advantage of the opportunity to hear their hearts.

Lunch with Our Missionaries

Sunday, May 22 | 1 PM | Bible Center School

You’ll have an opportunity to hear from each of the missionaries joining us this day, plus 2 prospective missionaries. We’ll also host a panel discussion.

Space is limited, so plan to purchase tickets by Sunday, May 15. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Children 2 and under are free. Lunch will include lasagna, salad, vegetables, rolls, and desserts. Add to your calendar here.

We hope you can make it on May 22! It will be a great time of getting to know each other and encouraging our partners who serve around the world.