Guest Speaker John Page

Sunday, May 22 | 8:45, 10:00, 11:15 AM

We’ll welcome John and Christy Page to our services this Sunday.

We are thrilled to welcome John and Christy Page to our Global Outreach Sunday. The Pages’ connection to Bible Center goes way back as Christy grew up in our youth group. They’ve been with Word of Life since 1992 and have been serving in South Africa since 2006. They began and built the ministry there, and they now have an incredible influence reaching youth and developing leaders throughout Africa. In 2019, they began to serve as the regional directors over Africa for Word of Life. They desire to see healthy teams of intentionally multicultural missionaries reaching the youth of Africa through the local church by means of evangelism and discipleship. They are praying for missionaries urgently for new fields of Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi, and Chad.

John will speak during all three morning services and the Pages will share more at our luncheon on Sunday afternoon. To attend the luncheon with 7 of our missionaries, please purchase tickets here.