Weekend News (July 3, 2022)

This Week at a Glance
SUNDAY | JULY 3
- Worship | 8:45, 10:00, 11:15 AM
(Speaker: Pastor Matt Garrison)
- Kids/Students Schedule
- Groups Schedule
TUESDAY | JULY 5
- 6:30 PM | Celebrate Recovery
TUESDAY-SATURDAY, JULY 5-9
- Middle & High School EMERGE Camp
WEDNESDAY | JULY 6 | 6 PM
- EC & Children’s Ministry | Family Night at the Park
News & Events
CHURCH LIFE
Save the Date! All-Church Fishing Frenzy
Saturday, August 20 | 8:30-11:30 AM | Wine Cellar Park, Dunbar | You’re invited to join us for an unforgettable Fishing Frenzy! Meet up with friends and make new ones as we have a blast going for the biggest fish. More details coming soon.
Serving
VBS Volunteer Opportunities
Monday-Thursday, July 11-14 | 6:00-8:30 PM | Make a difference in the lives of kids in our community this summer! This year’s schedule will include time for kids to focus on a skill/activity of their choice. In addition to helpers, we are also looking for people to 1) help with activities, and 2) assemble and deliver pre-packaged snacks. Find out more about VBS, or sign up to help!
Kids
Vacation Bible School
Monday-Thursday, July 11-14 | 6:00-8:30 PM | We can’t wait for VBS this year! Come have a blast with us through energetic music, engaging lessons, and our new SPAM Camp (Sports, Art, and Music). Invite friends, choose an activity for the week, and sign up now!
Alpine Junior Camp Registration
August 1-5 | Age 8 through 5th Grade | Register at Alpine’s website. Cost: $325 (+ optional/extra activities). For questions, contact Pastor Steve Neill.
Bible Center Preschool
Employment Opportunity
Assistant Teacher (Birth to 12 months) | Full-time position with benefits | Bible Center Preschool is looking for a team player who is passionate about building into future generations by caring for young children. Interested persons should apply online.
Bible Center School
Employment Opportunity
Elementary teachers and substitute teachers for the 2022-23 school year | Please email Assistant Principal, Emily King to apply.
Stay Up to Date with the Saturday Round-Up
A weekly email delivered to your inbox with the weekend bulletin, Pastor's blog, upcoming events, and the latest news.