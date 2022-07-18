All-Family Cook Out

Wednesday, August 24 | 6:00-7:30 PM

If you’re planning on your child attending Awana on Wednesdays this fall, or if you’d like to know more about Awana, you and your family are invited to a cookout as we prepare to launch our Fall program. Come hang out and enjoy food and drinks. We’ll have a slip ‘n slide too, so come prepared to get wet, and bring a towel and change of clothes.

AWANA supplies will be for sale so you can make sure kids are ready to start on August 31.

For questions, contact Pastor Steve Neill.