Weekend Bulletin (April 24, 2022)

This Week at a Glance
SUNDAY | APRIL 24
- Worship | 8:45, 10:00, 11:15 AM
(Speaker: Dr. John King)
- Kids/Students | Groups
TUESDAY | APRIL 26
- 6:30 PM | Celebrate Recovery
WEDNESDAY | APRIL 27
- 6 PM | Awana (2 yrs-5th Grade)
- 6 PM | Middle School (MSM)
- 7 PM | High School (HSM) | BCS Campus
News & Events
Church Life
Missionary Luncheon
Sunday, May 22 | 1:00 PM | at Bible Center School | Would you like to get to know some of our Global Missionaries better? We are providing the opportunity to do just that! Come and hang out with us and enjoy a delicious lunch as our missionaries give updates on what is happening around the world. Purchase tickets by Sunday, May 15. Cost: $10/Adult; $5/Child. [More Info]
Camp Scholarship Fund
Did you know 85% of people who come to faith in Christ do so by the age of 18? Summer Camp is a crucial time in the lives of students, and many teens make decisions to follow Jesus or to renew their commitment to Him during that week. The Susan Bosley Camp Scholarship fund is designed both to keep costs lower for students and to help students in need so that camp can be a reality for any student who wants to go. To contribute to this fund, click here, or mark your gifts “camp fund.”
Students
Summer Camp Registration
July 5-9 | Middle & High School | Registration for Emerge Camp is open! Enjoy a discount for signing up between now and May 1. We can’t wait to see what God has in store this year! For questions, contact Pastor Josh or Pastor Ryan.
Groups
Parenting Group
Sundays, April 24-June 12 | 11:15 AM | Living Room | An 8-week study of the book Seen: Despair and Anxiety in Kids and Teenagers and the Power of Connection. All are welcome. Led by Jon & Melissa Duffy and Bill Scharf. Books are available for purchase at the church Info Desk ($18).
Life After Divorce
1st and 3rd Mondays | Begins May 2 | Discover hope, healing, and Christ-centered help through a 13-week video-based series. A participant’s workbook can be purchased to go along with the study. Contact Donna Pethtel (304-767-4574) for more information.
Kids
Awana Schedule
- Last night for AWANA | Wednesday, May 4 | 6:00-7:30 PM
- End-of-year party | Wednesday, May 11 | 6:00-7:30 PM | Outside
Alpine Junior Camp Registration
August 1-5 | Age 8 through 5th Grade | Register at Alpine’s website. Cost: $325 (+ optional/extra activities). For questions, contact Pastor Steve Neill.
Bible Center School
Employment Opportunities
We are now accepting applications for elementary and middle school teachers for the 2022-2023 school year. Please email Assistant Principal, Emily King to apply.
