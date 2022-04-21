Weekend Bulletin (April 24, 2022)

Church Life

Missionary Luncheon

Sunday, May 22 | 1:00 PM | at Bible Center School | Would you like to get to know some of our Global Missionaries better? We are providing the opportunity to do just that! Come and hang out with us and enjoy a delicious lunch as our missionaries give updates on what is happening around the world. Purchase tickets by Sunday, May 15. Cost: $10/Adult; $5/Child. [More Info]

Camp Scholarship Fund

Did you know 85% of people who come to faith in Christ do so by the age of 18? Summer Camp is a crucial time in the lives of students, and many teens make decisions to follow Jesus or to renew their commitment to Him during that week. The Susan Bosley Camp Scholarship fund is designed both to keep costs lower for students and to help students in need so that camp can be a reality for any student who wants to go. To contribute to this fund, click here, or mark your gifts “camp fund.”