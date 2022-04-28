Weekend Bulletin (May 1, 2022)

This Week at a Glance
SUNDAY | MAY 1
- Worship | 8:45, 10:00, 11:15 AM
(Speaker: Pastor Josh Willetts)
- Kids/Students | Groups
TUESDAY | MAY 3
- 6:30 PM | Celebrate Recovery
WEDNESDAY | MAY 4
- 6 PM | Last Night of Awana
- 6 PM | Middle School (MSM)
- 7 PM | High School (HSM) | BCS Campus
News & Events
Global Outreach Sunday
We are excited to hold Global Outreach Sunday on May 22 where we will host five of our current missionaries and two we’re considering supporting. The day will be designed to give our church family a glimpse into global outreach and to provide up-close opportunities for you to get to know and interact with some of our missionaries. Get all the details here.
Missionary Luncheon | You’re Invited!
Sunday, May 22 | 1:00 PM | at Bible Center School | Would you like to get to know some of our Global Missionaries better? We are providing the opportunity to do just that! Come and hang out with us and enjoy a delicious lunch as our missionaries give updates on what is happening around the world. Purchase tickets by Sunday, May 15. Cost: $10/Adult; $5/Child. [More Info]
Church Life
We will honor our 2022 graduates on Sunday, May 15. High school graduates will also be recognized during the 11:15 AM service. Complete the appropriate form by Wednesday, May 11. High School | College & Above
Camp Scholarship Fund
The Susan Bosley Camp Scholarship fund is designed both to keep costs lower for students and to help students in need so that camp can be a reality for any student who wants to go. To contribute to this fund, click here, or mark your gifts “camp fund.”
Students
Summer Camp Registration
July 5-9 | Middle & High School | Registration for Emerge Camp is open! Enjoy a discount for signing up between now and May 1. We can’t wait to see what God has in store this year! For questions, contact Pastor Josh or Pastor Ryan.
Groups
Parenting Group
Sundays, April 24-June 12 | 11:15 AM | Living Room | An 8-week study of the book Seen: Despair and Anxiety in Kids and Teenagers and the Power of Connection. All are welcome. Led by Jon & Melissa Duffy and Bill Scharf. Books are available for purchase at the church Info Desk ($18).
Life After Divorce
1st and 3rd Mondays | Begins May 2 | Discover hope, healing, and Christ-centered help through a 13-week video-based series. A participant’s workbook can be purchased to go along with the study. Contact Donna Pethtel (304-767-4574) for more information.
Kids
Awana Schedule
- Last night for AWANA | Wednesday, May 4 | 6:00-7:30 PM
- End-of-year party | Wednesday, May 11 | 6:00-7:30 PM | Outside
Alpine Junior Camp Registration
August 1-5 | Age 8 through 5th Grade | Register at Alpine’s website. Cost: $325 (+ optional/extra activities). For questions, contact Pastor Steve Neill.
Bible Center School
Employment Opportunities
We are now hiring elementary teachers and substitute teachers for the 2022-23 school year. Please email Assistant Principal, Emily King to apply.
