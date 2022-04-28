Weekend Bulletin (May 1, 2022)

Global Outreach Sunday

We are excited to hold Global Outreach Sunday on May 22 where we will host five of our current missionaries and two we’re considering supporting. The day will be designed to give our church family a glimpse into global outreach and to provide up-close opportunities for you to get to know and interact with some of our missionaries. Get all the details here.

Missionary Luncheon | You’re Invited!

Sunday, May 22 | 1:00 PM | at Bible Center School | Would you like to get to know some of our Global Missionaries better? We are providing the opportunity to do just that! Come and hang out with us and enjoy a delicious lunch as our missionaries give updates on what is happening around the world. Purchase tickets by Sunday, May 15. Cost: $10/Adult; $5/Child. [More Info]