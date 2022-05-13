Weekend Bulletin (May 15, 2022)

Global Outreach Sunday

We are excited to hold Global Outreach Sunday on May 22! Get all the details here.

Join our Missionaries for Lunch

Sunday, May 22 | 1:00 PM | at Bible Center School | Enjoy a delicious lunch while getting to know some of our Global Partners and hearing what God is doing in each of their ministries.

Purchase tickets online or in the Lobby on Sunday. The deadline is this Sunday, May 15. Cost: $10/Adult; $5/Child; 2 and under/free.