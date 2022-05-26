Weekend Bulletin (May 29, 2022)

This Week at a Glance
SUNDAY | MAY 29
- Worship | 8:45, 10:00, 11:15 AM
(Speaker: Ryan Bandy)
MONDAY | MAY 30
- Church & School buildings closed for Memorial Day
TUESDAY | MAY 31
- 6:30 PM | Celebrate Recovery
- 6:00 PM | Middle School (MSM) Capture the Flag | BCC Campus
- 6:00 PM | High School (HSM) | Buffalo WIld Wings
WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY | JUNE 1-5
- Remote Area Medical / WV Health Right Free Clinic | Bible Center School
News & Events
VBS Volunteer Opportunities
Monday-Thursday, July 11-14 | 6:00-8:30 PM | Plans for VBS are well underway. Make a difference in the lives of kids in our community this summer! This year’s schedule will include time for kids to focus on a skill/activity of their choice. In addition to helpers, we are also looking for people to 1) help with activities, and 2) assemble and deliver pre-packaged snacks. Find out more about VBS, or sign up to help!
Groups
Women’s Summer Book Study
Tuesdays, June 7-July 26 | 6-8 PM | Room 3101/02 | Come enjoy going through the book, “Find Your People” by Jennie Allen. All ladies are invited to come hang out and be encouraged. No materials needed unless you’d like to purchase the book.
Kids
Family Nights at the Park
Wednesdays | June 8 & 22 | 6-8 PM | Kids of all ages are invited to come hang out at the playground and park area. Invite friends and bring your bike! Popsicles and water will be provided. Parents should plan to stay with their child(ren).
Vacation Bible School
Monday-Thursday, July 11-14 | 6:00-8:30 PM | We can’t wait for VBS this year! Come have a blast with us through energetic music, engaging lessons, and our new SPAM Camp (Sports, Art, and Music). Invite friends, choose an activity for the week, and sign up on or before June 26 to get your SPAM Camp t-shirt! [Learn more]
Alpine Junior Camp Registration
August 1-5 | Age 8 through 5th Grade | Register at Alpine’s website. Cost: $325 (+ optional/extra activities). For questions, contact Pastor Steve Neill.
Students
Summer Camp Registration
July 5-9 | Middle & High School | Register now for Emerge Camp! We can’t wait to see what God has in store this year! For questions, contact Pastor Josh or Pastor Ryan.
Bible Center School
Employment Opportunities
- Elementary teachers and substitute teachers for the 2022-23 school year. Please email Assistant Principal, Emily King to apply.
- Teacher’s Aide for Summer Adventure Camp working with school-age children | 11-week postiton | Monday-Friday, 9:30 AM-5:30 PM | Email Machelle Huffman.
