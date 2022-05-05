Weekend Bulletin (May 8, 2022)

This Week at a Glance
SUNDAY | MAY 8
- Worship | 8:45, 10:00, 11:15 AM
(Speaker: Pastor Mike Graham)
- Kids/Students | Groups
TUESDAY | MAY 10
- 6:30 PM | Celebrate Recovery
WEDNESDAY | MAY 11
- 6 PM | Awana All-Family Carnival
- 6 PM | Middle School (MSM)
- 7 PM | High School (HSM) | BCS Campus
News & Events
Baptism Opportunity
Sunday, May 15 | 12:30 PM | A baptism service will be held on Sunday, May 15, at 12:30 PM. If you’re ready to take this next step in your spiritual journey, let us know!
Church Life
Congratulations, graduates!
We will honor our 2022 graduates on Sunday, May 15. High school graduates will also be recognized during the 11:15 AM service. Complete the appropriate form by Wednesday, May 11. High School | College & Above
Global Outreach Sunday
We are excited to hold Global Outreach Sunday on May 22 where we will host five of our current missionaries and two we’re considering supporting. The day will be designed to give our church family a glimpse into global outreach and to provide up-close opportunities for you to get to know and interact with some of our missionaries. Get all the details here.
Missionary Luncheon | You’re Invited!
Sunday, May 22 | 1:00 PM | at Bible Center School | Would you like to get to know some of our Global Missionaries better? We are providing the opportunity to do just that! Come and hang out with us and enjoy a delicious lunch as our missionaries give updates on what is happening around the world. Purchase tickets by Sunday, May 15. Cost: $10/Adult; $5/Child. [More Info]
Membership Class
Wednesday, May 25 | 6:30-8:30 PM | Ready to take your next step? Want to learn more about Bible Center? Join our pastors and staff for our multi-session Membership Class and a glance at our core beliefs, discipleship mission, gospel vision, strategic plan, core values, staff team, and ministry practices. Register today!
Kids
Awana All-Family Carnival
Wednesday, May 11 | 6:00-7:30 PM | Outside | Join us for popcorn, cotton candy, and Huskey’s ice cream! The bike park will be open and we’ll have inflatables. Parents should plan to stay with their child(ren). Hope to see you there!
Alpine Junior Camp Registration
August 1-5 | Age 8 through 5th Grade | Register at Alpine’s website. Cost: $325 (+ optional/extra activities). For questions, contact Pastor Steve Neill.
Students
Summer Camp Registration
July 5-9 | Middle & High School | Registration for Emerge Camp is open! We can’t wait to see what God has in store this year! For questions, contact Pastor Josh or Pastor Ryan.
Groups
Parenting Group
Sundays, April 24-June 12 | 11:15 AM | Living Room | An 8-week study of the book Seen: Despair and Anxiety in Kids and Teenagers and the Power of Connection. All are welcome. Led by Jon & Melissa Duffy and Bill Scharf. Books are available for purchase in class ($18).
Life After Divorce
1st and 3rd Mondays | Discover hope, healing, and Christ-centered help through a 13-week video-based series. A participant’s workbook can be purchased to go along with the study. Contact Donna Pethtel (304-767-4574) for more information.
Bible Center School
Employment Opportunities
We are now hiring elementary teachers and substitute teachers for the 2022-23 school year. Please email Assistant Principal, Emily King to apply.
