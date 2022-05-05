Weekend Bulletin (May 8, 2022)

Church Life

Congratulations, graduates!

We will honor our 2022 graduates on Sunday, May 15. High school graduates will also be recognized during the 11:15 AM service. Complete the appropriate form by Wednesday, May 11. High School | College & Above

Global Outreach Sunday

We are excited to hold Global Outreach Sunday on May 22 where we will host five of our current missionaries and two we’re considering supporting. The day will be designed to give our church family a glimpse into global outreach and to provide up-close opportunities for you to get to know and interact with some of our missionaries. Get all the details here.

Missionary Luncheon | You’re Invited!

Sunday, May 22 | 1:00 PM | at Bible Center School | Would you like to get to know some of our Global Missionaries better? We are providing the opportunity to do just that! Come and hang out with us and enjoy a delicious lunch as our missionaries give updates on what is happening around the world. Purchase tickets by Sunday, May 15. Cost: $10/Adult; $5/Child. [More Info]

Membership Class

Wednesday, May 25 | 6:30-8:30 PM | Ready to take your next step? Want to learn more about Bible Center? Join our pastors and staff for our multi-session Membership Class and a glance at our core beliefs, discipleship mission, gospel vision, strategic plan, core values, staff team, and ministry practices. Register today!