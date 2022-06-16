Weekend News (June 19, 2022)

This Week at a Glance
SUNDAY | JUNE 19
- Worship | 8:45, 10:00, 11:15 AM
(Speaker: Pastor Mike Graham)
TUESDAY | JUNE 21
- 6:30 PM | Celebrate Recovery
WEDNESDAY | JUNE 22 | 6 PM
- EC & Children’s Ministry | Family Night at the Park
- Middle School (MSM) | LaBelle Movie Night
- High School (HSM) | Outdoors @ Church
News & Events
Serving
VBS Volunteer Opportunities
Monday-Thursday, July 11-14 | 6:00-8:30 PM | Make a difference in the lives of kids in our community this summer! This year’s schedule will include time for kids to focus on a skill/activity of their choice. In addition to helpers, we are also looking for people to 1) help with activities, and 2) assemble and deliver pre-packaged snacks. Find out more about VBS, or sign up to help!
Kids
Save the Date | All-Family Scavenger Hunt
Wednesday, June 29 | 6 PM | Families are invited to join us for a night of fun as they compete in the scavenger hunt. Charge your phones—you’ll need them!
Vacation Bible School
Monday-Thursday, July 11-14 | 6:00-8:30 PM | We can’t wait for VBS this year! Come have a blast with us through energetic music, engaging lessons, and our new SPAM Camp (Sports, Art, and Music). Invite friends, choose an activity for the week, and sign up on or before June 26 to get your SPAM Camp t-shirt! [Learn more]
Alpine Junior Camp Registration
August 1-5 | Age 8 through 5th Grade | Register at Alpine’s website. Cost: $325 (+ optional/extra activities). For questions, contact Pastor Steve Neill.
Students
Summer Opportunities
Be sure to check the Middle and High School schedules and plan to join us for tons of fun activities and hanging out with friends.
Summer Camp Registration
July 5-9 | Middle & High School | Register now for Emerge Camp! We can’t wait to see what God has in store this year! For questions, contact Pastor Josh or Pastor Ryan.
Bible Center School
Employment Opportunities
- Elementary teachers and substitute teachers for the 2022-23 school year. Please email Assistant Principal, Emily King to apply.
