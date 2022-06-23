Weekend News (June 26, 2022)

Kids

All-Family Scavenger Hunt

Wednesday, June 29 | 6 PM | Families are invited to join us for a night of fun as they compete in the scavenger hunt. Charge your phones—you’ll need them!

Vacation Bible School

Monday-Thursday, July 11-14 | 6:00-8:30 PM | We can’t wait for VBS this year! Come have a blast with us through energetic music, engaging lessons, and our new SPAM Camp (Sports, Art, and Music). Invite friends, choose an activity for the week, and sign up now!

Alpine Junior Camp Registration

August 1-5 | Age 8 through 5th Grade | Register at Alpine’s website. Cost: $325 (+ optional/extra activities). For questions, contact Pastor Steve Neill.