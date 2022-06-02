Weekend Bulletin (June 5, 2022)

Kids

This Summer in Children’s Ministry

Wednesdays | 6-8 PM | Kids of all ages are invited to come hang out this summer. Parents should plan to stay with their child(ren). Check out the Early Childhood and Kids’ schedules and plan to join us!

Save the Date | All-Family Scavenger Hunt

Wednesday, June 29 | 6 PM | Families are invited to join us for a night of fun as they compete in the scavenger hunt. Charge your phones—you’ll need them!

Vacation Bible School

Monday-Thursday, July 11-14 | 6:00-8:30 PM | We can’t wait for VBS this year! Come have a blast with us through energetic music, engaging lessons, and our new SPAM Camp (Sports, Art, and Music). Invite friends, choose an activity for the week, and sign up on or before June 26 to get your SPAM Camp t-shirt! [Learn more]

Alpine Junior Camp Registration

August 1-5 | Age 8 through 5th Grade | Register at Alpine’s website. Cost: $325 (+ optional/extra activities). For questions, contact Pastor Steve Neill.